Mortal Kombat Actor Lewis Tan Admits New Character Inspired by Jorge Masvidal

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal and his influence have reached beyond the octagon walls and into the Netherrealm. According to Lewis Tan, who plays the lead role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat film, his MMA-based character is based on Masvidal.

Mortal Kombat is an upcoming martial arts action film based on the popular video game franchise. In the past, films were released surrounding the game. However, fans of the franchise were disappointed with the technology used for the films throughout the late 90s.

Now, fans are rejuvenated with anticipation for the next film installment of Mortal Kombat. The film is set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021.

Lewis Tan Takes Inspiration from Jorge Masvidal

To promote the film, Tan spoke with Entertainment Weekley. During the conversation, he revealed the storyline of his character. As a mixed martial artist, the character struggles to find belief in his martial arts abilities. Additionally, a sense of feeling washed up after being a former champion.

In the film, there is a scene in which Tan poses with his back leaned against the cage. The stance was reminiscent of Masvidal vs Ben Askren at UFC 239.

“That’s what Jorge Masvidal did before he knocked out Ben Askren in (5) seconds and set the whole MMA community on fire,” Tan said. https://twitter.com/GamebredFighter/status/1362847110002061315

Masvidal’s Start Building 2019

In 2019 alone Masvidal KO’d Darren Till at UFC England along with two performance bonuses in the bout. Also, Masvidal’s KO over Askren will go down in UFC record books as the fastest knockout of all time. Which also earned him a performance bonus for that display as well. So much so, that one artist, in particular, Ross Baines painted the record-breaking KO of Ben Askren which happened in five seconds. The painting immortalized the legendary knockout and is painted on the walls within American Top Team.

What do fans think is in store for Masvidal next?