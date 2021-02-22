 Skip to Content

Mortal Kombat Actor Lewis Tan Admits New Character Inspired by Jorge Masvidal

Lewis Tan spoke about his role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie and how his character draws inspiration from the UFC's BMF Jorge Masvidal

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Rory Robinson

Mortal Kombat Actor Lewis Tan Admits New Character Inspired by Jorge Masvidal
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal and his influence have reached beyond the octagon walls and into the Netherrealm. According to Lewis Tan, who plays the lead role in the upcoming Mortal Kombat film, his MMA-based character is based on Masvidal. 

Mortal Kombat is an upcoming martial arts action film based on the popular video game franchise. In the past, films were released surrounding the game. However, fans of the franchise were disappointed with the technology used for the films throughout the late 90s. 

Now, fans are rejuvenated with anticipation for the next film installment of Mortal Kombat. The film is set to release in theatres and on HBO Max on April 16, 2021.

Lewis Tan Takes Inspiration from Jorge Masvidal 

To promote the film, Tan spoke with Entertainment Weekley. During the conversation, he revealed the storyline of his character. As a mixed martial artist, the character struggles to find belief in his martial arts abilities. Additionally, a sense of feeling washed up after being a former champion. 

In the film, there is a scene in which Tan poses with his back leaned against the cage. The stance was reminiscent of Masvidal vs Ben Askren at UFC 239. 

“That’s what Jorge Masvidal did before he knocked out Ben Askren in (5) seconds and set the whole MMA community on fire,” Tan said.

https://twitter.com/GamebredFighter/status/1362847110002061315

Masvidal’s Start Building 2019 

In 2019 alone Masvidal  KO’d Darren Till at UFC England along with two performance bonuses in the bout. Also, Masvidal’s KO over Askren will go down in UFC record books as the fastest knockout of all time. Which also earned him a performance bonus for that display as well. So much so, that one artist, in particular, Ross Baines painted the record-breaking KO of Ben Askren which happened in five seconds. The painting immortalized the legendary knockout and is painted on the walls within American Top Team.

What do fans think is in store for Masvidal next?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Carano
Gina Carano Spoofed On Saturday Night Live After 'The Mandalorian' Firing
← Read Last Post
Lewis
(Video) Listen to Derrick Lewis Theory of his "Hot Balls" Saving Snowy Texas
Read Next Post →