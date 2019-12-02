Leon Edwards Predicts World Champion Status in 2020

Leon Edwards Predicts He Will Be UFC Champ in 2020

The championship campaign for UFC welterweight Leon Edwards continues into the new year. In fact, a recent tweet from Edwards may have given us an early peek into one of his New Year resolutions. It’s usually around this season when people begin to create their list of what they would like to accomplish for the following year. For Leon Edwards, the promise to himself is that he predicts he will be UFC welterweight champion in the year 2020.

Edward’s UFC Run

Edwards has had an incredible run during his UFC tenure. Almost to the point where one would actually wonder to themselves, “What more would Leon have to do to earn a title shot?”

With 8 straight victories in a row with the promotion, Leon’s goal isn’t farfetched. Keep in mind, the only loss suffered in the past 4 years came from current champion Kamaru Usman. So, asking for a rematch to avenge a loss isn’t out of the realm of an ordinary championship mindset. However, it just so happens that both the rematch and UFC gold are part of Edward’s desires.

Leon Predicts World Title Status

Leon took to Twitter to let the world know of his plans. His message was short and sweet. And while few fans will always discredit Leon’s achievements, many were in support of his words.

2020 I will be a world champion — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) December 1, 2019

“2020 I will be a world champion,” wrote Edwards on Twitter.

Potential Tyron Woodley Matchup

Previously in October, Edwards hinted at a potential matchup against Tyron Woodley. He told SevereMMA that the UFC offered him the bout against Woodley as the co-main event on a potential card that would feature Conor McGregor.

Since then, the UFC has never commented on the fight. In fact, Woodley has called out Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kelvin Gastelum, and 4 weight boxing star Canelo Alvarez.

Path to the Title

The path to the title for Edwards could be further down the line as planned. Usman will face Colby Covington for the crown at UFC 245. After that, he’ll have to worry about the promotion giving shots to Jorge Masvidal, Woodley, Maia, or McGregor if he has an incredible showing against Donald Cerrone.

Nonetheless, there is plenty of time in 2020 to accomplish goals. So keep trying, even if people doubt along the way. If Leon Edwards predicts his goals and they come to fruition, the haters will be forced into silence.