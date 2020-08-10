Welterweight contender Leon Edwards has been trying to fight Jorge Masvidal for a year and a half. Now he calls for the fight again, calling into question the BMF champ’s manhood.

Before Street Jesus was having the “Baddest Mother F—er” title wrapped around his waist by The Rock, he was serving Edwards a three piece with the soda, backstage at a UFC event. The two got into an altercation following their respective wins, last March. However they would not end up fighting, as Jorge’s popularity skyrocketed, eventually leading to a failed attempt to capture welterweight gold, last month.

Leon Edwards Continues To Call For A Fight With Jorge Masvidal

After essentially being made a fool of in their altercation, Leon Edwards has been wanting a chance for redemption in the Octagon. He recently continued these efforts, when he replied to a post from Jorge Masvidal on Twitter. After questioning Jorge’s manhood, Leon tells Masvidal to finally accept a fight with him.

“6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary” Masvidal said, regarding his fight Kamaru Usman. “Fight me then p—y” Edwards responded. “Let’s get it.. stop with all the excuses and give the fans and the @ufc what they want,” Edwards added.

Masvidal has been gunning for a rematch with welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, but Edwards makes a good point that Usman will likely be fighting Gilbert Burns next. Therefore it would make sense for the two to match up. Now that Masvidal’s star has reached about as high as possible right now, this fight seems to make the most sense.

Do you want to see Leon Edwards fight Jorge Masvidal?