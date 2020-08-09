It doesn’t matter if Jorge Masvidal is posted with his tequila, sitting at home tweeting, or playing cornhole. Once he suffered defeat by the hands of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Umman, he expressed his desires for his chance at an immediate rematch. Although UFC President Dana White has expressed that he would be giving the matchup to Gilbert Burns, Masvidal still campaigns for the rematch against Usman.

UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal stepped in on six days’ notice to challenge Usman for the welterweight title in the UFC 251 headliner. Fans were excited that the Fight Island title shot remained intact. However, Jorge was conclusively controlled by Usman for the duration of the fight. Usman used his elite wrestling and clinch work to grind out a monotonous win.

Jorge Masvidal Campaigns for Kamaru Usman via Twitter

After the loss, Masvidal stated that he wanted an immediate rematch. He spoke about it during the post-fight interview. Now, Masvidal hinted to ESPN once again that he Usman is his next opponent, once again. But, he didn’t stop there. Recently, Jorge took to Twitter to lobby for the rematch once again.

6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 9, 2020

“6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas,” Masvidal wrote on Twitter. “Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary,” wrote Jorge.

Other Fight Options

Masvidal has a lot of paths to choose from after the loss if he doesn’t get the rematch. More than likely, he won’t be facing Usman immediately after, but it doesn’t hurt as Masvidal continues to campaign for the rematch. Especially with the number of fans that Jorge has. Dana White did state that Gilbert Burns will get his rightful shot at Usman next. So, It’s possible that Jorge ends up facing Nate Diaz in a rematch, Colby Covington, or even Conor McGregor. But, due to the massive success of UFC 251, Jorge could very well get his wish.

Which, would once again leave out Leon Edwards. Unless Masvidal is able to fight Leon in a #1 contenders matchup. With so many directions that the welterweight division can lean towards, the best matchups are ahead for nearly everybody.