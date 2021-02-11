Leon Edwards: “I’m On Another Level” To Khamzat Chimaev

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev’s long-awaited matchup is now only weeks away. With a title shot the likely reward for the victor, interest has never been higher in the 170lb division.

However, perennial welterweight contender Leon Edwards seems calmy confident ahead of their fight. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Edwards detailed his mindset, in regards to Khamzat.

In terms of what a win against the UFC newcomer would bring him, ‘Rocky’ had the following to say:

“If I go out there and beat the guy that their (the UFC) are picking to win and that they want to win in a way, then I think that puts me in a perfect position for a big title fight. “I’m on an 8 fight win streak. I’ve beat all these guys already. They’ve put hype around him. (I’m) just going out there and show I’m on another level.”

Edwards’ comments on himself being on another level to Khamzat’s former opponents is justified. Khamzat has never fought a ranked opponent in the UFC, whilst Edwards is currently ranked 3rd.

Edwards’ wins include victories over truly high-level opposition such as RDA and Gunnar Nelson. Alternatively, Chimaev’s opponents have never been considered even close to being in the upper echelons of their respective divisions.

Edwards went on to further state:

“I’ve been in the UFC for a long time now. I’ve fought many different styles. I think the guys record that he’s fought is six and 10 altogether. All the record they put together in the UFC. “I’m on an 8 fight win streak alone in the UFC. I think opponent-wise, there’s levels. You cannot compare me to no one he’s fought in his career, and it’s that simple.”

Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev will finally face off at UFC Fight Night 187, on March 13th.