Thiago Santos Bests Johnny Walker In Kickboxing Battle – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

A light heavyweight headliner between Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos is taking place now (Saturday, October 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Walker lands some leg kicks. He’s the one putting pressure early on as Santos backs up. Santos misses a spinning wheel kick. Walker with a front push kick to the body. Walker is controlling the range. Santos misses a high kick. Walker with an inside leg kick. Santos starts to get aggressive as the round ends.

Not a lot of action but I’d score that to Walker.

Round 2

Santos is aggressive early on in this round as he throws a couple of body kicks. Santos goes for a takedown. Walker sprawls and defends before they swing on the separation. Santos lands a big inside leg kick. Lots of range finding. Walker with an inside leg kick. Santos lands two big body kicks in succession. Walker sees his head kick blocked.

Strong round for Santos. 19-19.

Round 3

Lot of kicks from both fighters but also lots of missed and block kicks. Walker is using teep kicks to the body much more as requested by head coach John Kavanagh. Walker lands a nice check right hook. Santos lands a big left hand! Santos is having more success now as he controls the center and backs Walker up. Santos lands a left hand during an exchange. Santos misses a spinning wheel kick but lands a leg kick soon after. Walker blocks a head kick.

Another good round for Santos who should be 2-1 up.

Round 4

Santos is still keeping up the pressure. Walker is more aggressive, however. Santos partially lands a big body kick. Walker is threatening with a high kick repeatedly and nearly lands one on Santos who retreats. Walker with a push kick to the body. Walker misses a big right. Santos connects with a big right leg kick. Walker lands a body kick which Santos catches and follows it with a right hand. Santos lands a combination. Santos misses a pair of lefts as Walker hits the body with a kick. Santos partially lands a body kick. The round ends.

Just about give the edge to Walker. All tied up 2-2.

Round 5

Walker with an inside leg kick. Santos responds with an outside leg kick. Both fighters connect in a brief exchange. Santos connects with a huge punch that Walker eats! Santos lands a body kick soon after as Walker is showing some urgency now. Santos partially lands a spinning kick to the body but lands clean with a body kick soon after. Santos misses a spinning wheel kick. Walker is feinting a lot but needs to land something big. Santos partially lands a head kick. Walker misses a couple of extravagant kicks to end the fight.

I score this 48-47 to Santos.

Official result: Thiago Santos defeats Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

Check out the highlights below: