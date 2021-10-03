Niko Price Edges Alex Oliveira In Close Fight – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight clash between Alex Oliveira and Niko Price is taking place now (Saturday, October 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Both fighters exchange leg kicks. Both fighters catch each other with right hands. Price connects with a couple of leg kicks. They clinch up with Price putting Oliveira up against the cage. Oliveira takes Price down but Price ends up on top and enters Oliveira’s guard. Price is in the half-guard but not a lot of action since as Oliveira seems content on his back. Price looks to posture up but struggles to land any real ground and pound. However, he has remained in control on top for more than half the round. Price ends the round strong.

Clear round for Price.

Round 2

Price opens with an inside leg kick. Price follows it up with an outside leg kick before Oliveira lands a couple leg kicks of his own. Oliveira lands a left hook but Price eats it. Price continues to throw kicks. Oliveira is showing good head movement and speed but isn’t landing much. Price is caught while attempting a leg kick and floored. Oliveira is now on top. Price does well to defend but Oliveira eventually ends up in side control. Price explodes and has to eat some shots but he remains controlled by Oliveira. Oliveira finishes the round with some ground strikes.

19-19.

Round 3

Both fighters have come out aggressive as they look to win this round. Oliveira lands some good leg kicks and follows it up with a right hand that connects. Price is also throwing leg kicks but struggling to land with his hands. Oliveira is taking control as he is connecting a lot more. However, Price lands his biggest combo of the fight as Oliveira gets out of a follow-up head kick. Oliveira seems to be slowing down. Oliveira stumbles as Price connects. Price clinches Oliveira against the fence before they return to striking. Oliveira continues to back up but lands some big shots as Price walks him down. Oliveira now takes Price’s back with less than 45 seconds remaining. Price gets him off and Oliveira is on the ground now! Price ends the fight strong with a number of ground strikes.

I’d probably give the edge to Price. 29-28.

Official result: Niko Price defeats Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check out the highlights below:

Gets the nods from the judges 👊@NikoHybridPrice secures his 7th UFC victory inside the Octagon! [ #UFCVegas38 | Main Card LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/BVBWbsGqPc — UFC (@ufc) October 3, 2021