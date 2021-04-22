Drakkar Klose Will be Paid Show Money After Weigh-In Incident with Jeremy Stephens

Drakkar Klose was awarded his show money after a freak incident with Jeremy Stephens that deemed him unable to compete in their matchup.

Jeremy Stephens was more focused than he’s ever been heading into the fight. At UFC on ESPN 22, Stephens was supposed to take on Drakkar Klose in a lightweight co-main event matchup. Speaking to the media, Stephens revealed the changes in his personal life that he believes would fuel him to victory.

Stephens Shoves Klose

However, at the weigh-ins, Stephens shoved Klose as the men squared off for promotional purposes. Drakkar was furious at the notion, having to be held back from acting in retaliation.

On fight night, CT scans revealed that Klose suffered a significant injury from the shove, making him unable to compete. His team released a statement regarding the severity of the damage.

“Per Drakkar Klose’s team, they just got their CT scan results back: He suffered a cervical sprain of the neck and a concussion as a result of the push. No sign of dehydration or anything that could come from a bad weight cut. … the neck sprain is, in essence, extreme whiplash,” wrote Ariel Helwani.

The Internet Reacts

Fans of the sport were outspoken on the internet surrounding a variety of ways. Initially, MMA critics thought to themselves, “How on Earth could Klose get injured from a shove?” However, on the contrary, people wondered if Klose would still get paid for making weight and if Stephens would be punished for his actions.

Someone close to the situation confirmed with MMA Junkie and Ariel Helwani that Klose would get paid his “show’ money. As well as a promotional compliance pay from the UFC. The person requested to remain anonymous due to the UFC not officially releasing the information.

After some back and forth, the UFC has agreed to pay @drakkarklose his show money following last week’s incident where he couldn’t fight Jeremy Stephens on Saturday after he was pushed at the weigh-ins, I’m told. No win bonus, just show, per sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 21, 2021

“After some back and forth, the UFC has agreed to pay @drakkarklose

his show money following last week’s incident where he couldn’t fight Jeremy Stephens on Saturday after he was pushed at the weigh-ins, I’m told. No win bonus, just show, per sources.”

As the situation continues to develop, more news will surface about if Stephens is punished for his actions.