Drakkar Klose Releases Statement Regarding Injury Caused By Jeremy Stephen’s Push At Weigh In’s

Drakkar Klose has released an official statement regarding his recent fight cancellation.

Klose was scheduled to face Jeremy Stephens as UFC Vegas 24’s co-main event. However, when both men were facing off for the ceremonial weigh-ins, Stephens got riled up and shoved Klose across the stage.

Tonight’s Jeremy Stephens x Drakkar Klose fight has been canceled, per the broadcast. Klose suffered an injury as a result of this push at yesterday’s official weigh-ins, per sources. Specific injury details not disclosed at this time. pic.twitter.com/ImbpMQxHur — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 17, 2021

According to Klose, this caused his hand to go numb, as well as his neck to tighten up. The following day, he awoke with further worrying symptoms. He released the following statement on Twitter:

“After I was pushed by Jeremy Stephens at UFC Faceoffs, I immediately felt my hand go numb and neck tighten up. Sean Shelby and the UFC officials sent me to the PI to get worked on by the UFC PT staff for 2 hours. I spent the night eating, rehydrating, stretching and even saw the PT staff later that night.” “I woke up early this morning with a migrane / headache, nausea and the only thing that made me feel better was laying in the dark. UFC got me medicine and I rested for a couple hours before getting up and vomiting. It was at that point we called the UFC doctor and he made the decision to send me to the hospital. I’m sorry to everyone who was excited for this fight , I tried to do everything I could to stay in this fight, but these issues are out of my control.”

The UFC has already revealed they intend to rebook the fight as soon as Drakkar Klose gets medically cleared.