UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face the interim champion Justin Gaethje on October 24 at UFC 254. Nurmagomedov’s latest win was in Abu Dhabi back in 2019 when he submitted Dustin Poirier. Gaethje won the interim belt by defeating Tony Ferguson by TKO after a dominating performance. The announcement of this fight was welcomed with excitement by MMA fans around the world as they all get ready to see who will unify the belt.

But Khabib is dead set on reminding everybody that he is still the best fighter in the division. When UFC color commentator Joe Rogan posted a video of Gaethje working out on Instagram, Nurmagomedov was quick to send a message to his opponent.

“Justin is a very nice guy and good opponent for me, but when octagon close he have to be ready not only boxing match, I’m not Dustin or Tony. I will take him into the deepest ocean and drown him InshaAllah”.

Nurmagomedov accepted the fight despite the recent passing of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He hinted at fighting Georges St Pierre in a super fight after defeating Gaethje.