UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently decided to purchase an MMA promotion. Now he explains what is going to make his promotion different from others, and why he will not be trying to overtake the UFC any time soon.

When Khabib said that he was giving serious consideration to never fighting again, he made it clear that he did not need the money. This was only made more apparent when it was revealed that not only was he starting his own cell phone carrier, but that he had purchased an MMA promotion in Russia. He is now the proud owner of Eagle Fighting Championships, where he will seemingly not be involved in the day-to-day operations, but will still have an active role in the promotion.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not Trying To Be The New UFC

To be clear, just because Khabib Nurmagomedov is starting is own promotion does not mean that he is trying to go for world domination like the UFC. Speaking to media recently, he explained that the purpose of EFC is not to be the biggest promotion in the world, because that would take too long. Instead he wants to serve as a springboard to the UFC, where he can help fighters accomplish their goals. In fact this is apparently what the purpose was of his recent meeting with Dana White, which he cryptically posted about.

“I had this offer with Dana White,” Khabib explained. “I wanted to make a contract with UFC Fight Pass to broadcast EFC fights there, kind of like their contract with M1 but a bit different. I wanted to discuss the number of title defenses an EFC fighter needs to get into the UFC. “When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC,” Khabib continued. “For example, a guy signs for six fights, if he wins and defends his title a few times, we’ll get him a UFC contract. Then after he signs we’ll handle his affairs. It’s no secret that everyone wants to get into the UFC. Other promotions want their fighters to stay. I don’t want that. I want EFC to be a launchpad into the world stage. “We need at least ten years to be better than the UFC, so we don’t have those goals,” Khabib concluded. “A 23-year old can have 6-7 fights, win the title and defend it, then sign with the UFC in just two years. That’s a more realistic short-term goal than looking ahead 10-12 years just for a chance to become the best promotion in the world. But we do aim to become one of the best in the world.”

It is going to be interesting to see how Eagle Fighting Championships does, and what the product will look like. Although it is disappointing to learn that this was the reason that Khabib Nurmagomedov met with Dana White.