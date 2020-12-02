Khabib Nurmagomedov could return to action. Just don’t expect it to be against Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier.

The UFC lightweight champion held a presser on Wednesday to announce his new mixed martial arts promotion Eagle Fighting Championships.

Naturally, he was quizzed about a return to the Octagon after announcing his retirement from the sport at UFC 254 in October — especially given that UFC president Dana White has repeatedly claimed he felt he would come back to go for a 30-0 record.

Interestingly, Nurmagomedov claimed he would end his retirement if his mother gave him her blessing.

Nurmagomedov: I Choked Both McGregor, Poirier

However, fighting the winner of the upcoming UFC 257 headliner between McGregor and Poirier isn’t something that interests “The Eagle” — even if Dana White offered him boatloads of money.

Here is how the interaction went (via Russian journalist Igor Lazorin)

Me: Have you thought about what Dana White should offer you so that you think about resuming your career? Khabib: First, he will probably offer money. Me: Even without a fight? Khabib: It will be hard for him to surprise me with any opponent. Who do you think he will offer me? Me: I think that he will offer to fight against winner McGregor-Poirier. Khabib: What for? I choked both. Why I should do this? Me: For the UFC to capitalize on your rematch against Conor. Khabib: Yes, only money. There is no sports interest there. I choked both of them, both were champions, both surrendered to me. As our proverb says: a horse doesn’t run until the donkey wins. Donkeys don’t even take part in competitions where horses run. I have no interest in fighting against these opponents. Imagine UFC offered you $100 million. This is already a problem. But there is no sports interest there.

It’s safe to say that Nurmagomedov will only be returning for an opponent that interests him.

His top preference likely remains Georges St-Pierre, but many in the combat sports world are still holding out hope for that Tony Ferguson fight. For now, we’ll just have to see what transpires in the coming months.