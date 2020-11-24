It looks like Khabib Nurmagomedov may be returning to action a lot sooner than expected.

Nurmagomedov last competed at UFC 254 last month when he submitted Justin Gaethje to successfully defend his title for the third time. He made headlines shortly afterwards by announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts.

However, White has since remained adamant that “The Eagle” would return sooner or later to look to go 30-0 and even refused to strip him of the lightweight title or announce a vacant title fight for that matter.

Many observers figured it was a case of White looking to get one more lucrative fight out of Nurmagomedov, especially as the latter seemed to be sticking to his guns and focused on life after fighting.

Until now.

Nurmagomedov: See You Soon

On Tuesday, Nurmagomedov posted an image of himself and White with a caption that all but signified an eventual return to action.

“See you soon @danawhite”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov)

It didn’t take long for White to respond to the post either.

It’s certainly a surprise coming from Nurmagomedov as while fighters in the past have been known to change their minds on retirement, he seemed to be an exception — especially as he made a promise to his mother that Gaethje would be his last fight.

Either the UFC and Georges St-Pierre have gotten on board or it’s Ali Abdelaziz using Nurmagomedov’s social media account.