Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly expanding his horizons.

According to Russian journalist Azamat Bostanov, “The Eagle” has acquired Dagestan-based MMA promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship for an estimated price of $1 million.

He will rename it to Eagle Fighting Championship in addition to changing the format of the organization by having tournaments take place in Arab countries as well as the United States.

The deal is set to be officially announced at a press conference on December 2.

"According to my information, Khabib Nurmagomedov @khabib_nurmagomedov bought the GFC (Gorilla Fighting Championship) promotion @gfc_mma_official. The transaction amount is estimated at $ 1 million. The new promotion will be called EFC (Eagle Fighting Championship). "The organization will change the format – tournaments will be held not only in Russia and the CIS countries, but also in the Arab world, as well as, possibly, in the USA. The deal will be officially announced on December 2 at a press conference by Khabib Nurmagomedov."

Nurmagomedov Post-UFC Career In Full Flow

If confirmed, this could be the first step of Nurmagomedov’s post-fighting career.

The UFC lightweight champion recently retired from MMA following his second-round submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last month.

However, UFC president Dana White still believes he will come back for one fight despite Nurmagomedov saying otherwise.

And while the Dagestan native recently hinted at a comeback, it’s possible it could just be a partnership with the UFC and having his new promotion stream fights globally on the Fight Pass streaming platform.

For now, more details can be expected next week.