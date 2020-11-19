While other fighters start their own whiskey brands, Khabib Nurmagomedov has other ways of making money outside of competition. One of these ways could see him breaking into the world of mobile carriers, as he is set to start Eagle Mobile.

Khabib shocked the MMA world by saying he was retiring from competition, especially considering he is the lightweight champion, undefeated, and the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. While some may try to make you believe that he is still fighting, he maintains that he does not need the money. If he fights again it will be for legacy, because he has other ways of generating income besides punching people in the face.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Starts Eagle Mobile

Finally fans have an idea of what Khabib Nurmagomedov has been talking about when he says he has other business ventures in the works. Apparently he is going to be starting his own mobile virtual network operator, called Eagle Mobile. He took to his Instagram recently to make the announcement of his forthcoming endeavors.

“Honesty and responsibility are the principles on which I have built my sports career. Today I am ready to go further – and I can already tell you the important news that I have been preparing for so long. Soon, my team and I will launch a new mobile operator @eaglemobile_official based on my own values ​​and beliefs. While the coverage area is Moscow and the Moscow region, but this is only the beginning, our plans are much larger. Follow the news to become one of the first owners of our SIM-cards – and believe me, everything is much better than you imagine.”

Eagle Mobile, which Khabib Nurmagomedov will not have an active role in, outside of being the co-owner and face of the company, will be based around the lightweight champion’s morals. Instead of the hidden fees that often accompany mobile plans, Nurmagomedov vows to be fair. In fact, he will offer rewards to loyal customers that come in the form of signed merchandise, exclusive clips of his fights, or a picture with the champ.

As of right now, Eagle Mobile is only going to be available in Russia. Hopefully Khabib Nurmagomedov will find as much success in the mobile carrier game as he did in the fight game.