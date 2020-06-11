Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to unify the lightweight title in his third title defense against Justin Gaethje. Ahead of the bout, the Eagle showed some serious respect to his opponent.

If your only interaction with lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov was with the Conor McGregor fight, you may think he is a disrespectful guy. However that fight saw an uglier side of the Dageatani fighter, that does not seem to represent him as a whole. Since then, he has, for the most part, shown respect to all of his opponents, even making massive donations to Dustin Poirier’s charitable efforts.

That being said, Khabib Nurmagomedov is staying respectful with his next opponent, Justin Gaethje. Gaethje, who won the interim title at UFC 249, is one of the most exciting fighters to ever step foot in the Octagon. Khabib decided to show off some of these exciting highlights, in a post to his Instagram, showing some respect to his future foe. (translated via Google)

“How do you like it? My next opponent.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje: A Battle Of Wills

When he first entered the UFC, Gathje earned a reputation as a brawler, and rightfully so. Yet after suffering back-to-back losses he revamped his game, learning to be a bit more patient and calculated in his attacks. This has not made him any less entertaining, as he has finished every opponent since then, but it does make him an interesting matchup for the undefeated Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje is expected to go down at UFC 253, this September. The bout is not official, but Khabib himself said that Justin is his next opponent. So it seems to be a matter of time before the bout is official, and we will be seeing the lightweight title unified.

