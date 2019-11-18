Khabib Nurmagomedov Still Wants GSP After Tony Ferguson Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov Manager Says They Still Want GSP Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov was very vocal about wanting to fight Georges St. Pierre. Apparently he is still interested in making that happen.

Khabib is expected to make the third defense of his UFC Lightweight title against Tony Ferguson next year. Although things were not always that simple. Despite the fact that Tony is undeniably the next contender, Khabib and his team wanted GSP. However this would ultimately fall through.

According to recent reports, it seems that Khabib has not given up hope for that fight. One of Khabib’s managers, Rizvan Magomedov, they know that Tony is next. However, after that, they still want GSP.

“Our opponent is definitely Tony Ferguson. There’s no other name that deserves it. We wanted the GSP fight, but GSP didn’t get along with the UFC. For this reason, our only and most valuable option is Ferguson. However, it is still wrong to say 100% it will be this fight without signing the papers. If the UFC and GSP can negotiate, we want to meet GSP after the Ferguson fight.”

In addition to that, he makes it known that Khabib wants the fight with Ferguson to be in Russia. Nevertheless, the door is not shut on a fight with Georges St. Pierre. Unfortunately, UFC President Dana White has already made it clear that the Tony fight has to happen first.

If Khabib Nurmagomedov can get past Tony Ferguson, do you have any interest in seeing him fight Georges St. Pierre? Who do you see winning that fight, if it were to happen?