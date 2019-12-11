Khabib Nurmagomedov Father: Ferguson Fight ‘Most Important Fight In UFC History’

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov Talks The Importance Of Khabib vs Tony

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson may the most anticipated fight in UFC history. Although Khabib’s father Abdulmanap says the stakes are higher than some may think.

Khabib vs Tony is without a doubt an incredible fight between two of the best fighters in the world. Both men have been on incredible runs in the UFC, winning twelve straight within the organization. This type of streak, especially in the deeply stacked lightweight division, is unheard of.

In between those many victories, have been four scheduled bouts between Khabib and Tony. Although, despite this, they have still never actually competed against each other. According to Khabib’s father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, this makes the fight the most important fight in UFC history. Speaking with RT Sport, he explained how big this fight is for both he and his son.

“Because this isn’t the first attempt, I think it’s one of the most important events in this sport. It was planned four times and called off twice because of Khabib and twice because of Tony. Millions of fans are waiting for it. There’s never been anything like this in UFC history. It’s the most important fight in UFC history. It’s important not only for me but for my republic, my country, and all our supporters.”

While there have been far more high profile fights, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is one of the best fights, on paper. While it may or may not be the most important fight in UFC history, it is absolutely the most needed fight in 2020.