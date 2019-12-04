Khabib ‘Lacked Motivation’ For McGregor, Poirier; Ferguson Is Different

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Is Highly Motivated To Fight Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dominated everybody en route to two UFC Lightweight title defenses. However, he says he was not even motivated for those fights.

Khabib is one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. At 28-0, he has beat the likes of Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, and Dustin Poirier. Moreover, in all of his contests, he has officially only lost one round.

Despite this immense level of domination, Khabib says he has been unmotivated for his last several fights. In a recent interview, translated from Russian, Nurmagomedov explains that he was indifferent to his previous opponents. On the other hand, his upcoming match with Tony Ferguson is a different story.

Q:"Compared to your last training camps, are you going to approach this fight any differently?" Khabib:"I will train hard.With every fight,i gain more and more experience. Im getting older,i am 31.I think it's the peak age of fighters career.

And to be honest, i lacked this motivation for my last fights.Iaquinta,Conor,Barboza,Poirier.They're not the same as Tony Ferguson.Thats why i feel that fire burning inside me again." — 🇷🇺 ➡️ 🇬🇧 (@MMARusContext) December 3, 2019

If what we have seen lately is an unmotivated Khabib Nurmagomedov, then Tony Ferguson is going to have his hands full. However, the general consensus is that this fight is between the two best lightweights the UFC has seen in a long time. The bout is expected to go down at UFC 249, on April 18th, in Brooklyn, New York.