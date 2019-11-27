Khabib Opens As Substantial Favorite Over Tony Ferguson

Khabib Nurmagomedov Is -250 Favroite To Beat Tony Ferguson

It was recently revealed that the UFC is looking to book Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson for April. Following that announcement, some betting odds have been revealed.

Khabib vs Tony is without a doubt, the most highly anticipated fight of the first half of 2020. It will be Khabib’s third title defense. Additioanlly, it is, on paper, one of the most skilled contests to ever be put together.

Therefore it was meant with universial excitement when Dana White recently revealed that he was looking to book this match for April. Once the announcement was made, sporting minds began to come up with some betting odds. According to BetOnline, Khabib has opened as a pretty big -250 favorite to defend his belt. On the other hand, Tony returns as a +215 underdog, for the first time since 2016.

What would be a more interesting set of betting odds, would instead be on if the fight actually happens. This is the fifth time the bout has been scheduled, with it never happening. Moreover, Khabib has pulled out twice, and Tony twice. Nevertheless, neither man has lost, which has brought them back together again.

Additionally, it is worth noting that these are just opening bets. As people place bets, it seems likely that they will end up being much closer. So long as the bout happens, when it gets closer to fight day, it would be unsurprising to see it become a Pick ‘Em.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is regarded as the most cursed fight in MMA history. However, we over at MiddleEasy will be knocking on every piece of wood, collecting every four leaf clover, and making big sacrafices to the MMA Gods until April 18th comes along.