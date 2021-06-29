Khabib Thinks Conor McGregor Can Only Defeat Dustin Poirier in the First Round of UFC 264

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that if Conor McGregor defeats Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, he has one round to do so. As an expert of combat and facing Conor, it’s safe to say that Khabib probably knows what he is talking about.

Although retired, Khabib is still heavily involved in the world of mixed martial arts. Fans can generally see him in the corner of upcoming Russian fighters, giving them advice that guides them to victory. When it comes to Conor McGregor, Khabib is an expert on defeating the Irishman.

UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov first faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. During the first two rounds, the Dagestani dominated and also knocked Conor down with a perfectly timed punch. Conor performed better in the third round but it was too late. Ultimately, Khabib was able to end the fight via submission in the fourth round.

Khabib on Conor’s Chances in the First Round

Speaking to the media, Khabib stated Conor McGregor’s chances of defeating Poirier in their trilogy fight. Additionally, he spoke about the lightweight division since his departure.

“It’s the same thing as the previous fight (at UFC 257),” Khabib said. “If It’s a first round finish, I’d back Conor (McGregor). From the second (round) and further, Dustin (Poirier) wins.“ “There’s such a nice composition to the division, not only the Russians but also the Brazilian — (Charles) Oliveira or Rafael dos Anjos. The Americans are also well-represented in the division; Poirihttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xv3fXn55mrcer, (Justin) Gaethje and (Michael) Chandler. it’s going to be fun; like the World War… the Russians, the Americans and the Brazilians. This division has always been interesting and difficult so it will be fun by the end of the year.“

Trilogy at UFC 264

Both Poirier and McGregor hold wins over each other in their rivalry. At UFC 264, one competitor will finally have the bragging rights they’ve been looking for. Do fans believe that Khabib’s analysis of the fight is correct?