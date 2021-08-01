(Video) Khabib helps Daniel Carey onto Stretcher After Protege Gadzhi Rabadanov Scores KO at Bellator 263

Khabib Nurmagomedov can do it all. Khabib is an elite fighter, coach, and now he’s even helping soldiers medically in a way. After Khabib’s understudy, Gadzhi Rabadanov, knocked out Daniel Carey, Khabib helped make sure Carey was adequately on the stretcher.

Rabadanov took on Carey last night during Bellator 263 in Los Angeles, California. It didn’t take long for Gadzhi to display his power after checking a vicious leg kick and countering with a hook that sent Daniel to the canvas. Like a shark, Rabadanov swarmed his opponent and laid down some brutal ground and pound.

Gadzhi Rabadanov got POWER! 👊💥 The Khabib protege is certainly a fighter to watch after tonight… #Bellator263 #MMA pic.twitter.com/NglFHgBn9f — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 1, 2021

Khabib Helps Carey onto Stretcher

The victory or Rabadanov is an extension of Khabib’s winning ways in the sport. Additionally, it adds to a growing pile of wins of Nurmagomedov as a coach.

Continuing his mantra of living with humility and being humble, Khabib noticed that Carey was utterly knocked out. This is why Khabib is shown on camera attending to Carey with the medical physicians on standby.

.@TeamKhabib helped load Daniel Carey onto a stretcher after a vicious KO loss to his pupil Gadzhi Rabadanov. 🙏#Bellator263 | More: https://t.co/973hNsZzMH pic.twitter.com/FDbDhT7bRL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) August 1, 2021

Nurmagomedov helped to make sure that Carey was lying down correctly for the ambulance to be able and remove him quickly from the octagon. Additionally, Khabib made sure that Carey was perfectly placed on the stretcher would help escort him out of the arena.

Enjoying Retirement

Nurmagomedov went down in history as one of the greatest champions in the sport. Although Khabib is retired, he still demonstrates his passion for the game. Fans see that interestin the form of “The Eagle’ being present in the corner of fighters such as Rabadanov and giving them advice from in between rounds.

Khabib has also relished his coaching career, leading young fighters in the right direction to chase their dreams. He’s even won an ESPY for the world’s best fighter in his absence from MMA.

In addition to his presence in the sport, Nurmagomedov has also become vocal in sharing his opinions of the stories that dominate the MMA headlines.