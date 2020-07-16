Following his UFC 251 win over Jorge Masvidal, people already started referring to Kamaru Usman as the best welterweight ever. He looks to settle that debate for good by taking on the other contender for that spot, Georges St. Pierre.

Although it was not the most exciting fight ever seen, Usman was able to thoroughly dominate Masvidal for the majority of their 25 minute fight. This unanimous decision win left the welterweight champion on a 12-fight undefeated streak in the UFC, with his only loss coming in his second pro fight, back in 2013. This is the tied longest win streak in the UFC’s 170lb division.

Kamaru Usman Wants GSP

This streak that Kamaru Usman is on has only ever been matched by one man: Georges St-Pierre. GSP is considered to be the greatest welterweight of all time, and despite only having two title defenses to his name, people have already started grouping Kamaru in that same discussion. This is why, as he told TMZ, he would like to fight GSP for his third title defense.

“Honestly, I would have to say Georges St-Pierre,” Usman said. “Right now we’re tied for the record of most consecutive wins in the welterweight division, and Georges is a tough guy, Georges is a legend. Georges is a guy who has been around for a while, that has put his time in and is considered one of the best and that’s where I aim to be. Georges can still do it. He proved it, what, two years ago when he came back, that he can still do it. And I feel that he’s still able to do it. I feel like he’s still able to come in and be that opponent, to where people are unsure. Like, ‘You know what? We don’t know if Usman’s got this one.’ I think Georges St-Pierre can be that guy and that’s what I’m looking for. Those are what champions are made of. When you get that feeling, ‘I’m not sure. This one’s a tough one. I don’t know how this one is gonna go but I’m gonna damn well go out there and compete and see what happens.’ I think Georges St-Pierre can be that guy and if Georges wants to do it, Georges can get it too.”

Usman goes on to explain that he feels like he is the new and improved version of what GSP offered. Moreover, he knows that St. Pierre has already cemented his legacy as one of the greats, and this is why Kamaru wants to test himself.

“Georges knows what he’s done with his legacy,” Usman continued. “He’s cemented his legacy. He’s put in the time, he’s put in the work, and that’s why he sits at the top as one of the best ever. So I would love to test myself. I’m a martial artist just like he was a martial artist and if he still has some fire burning in that oven, let’s test it out. Let’s go out and see if he can still do it.”

It seems unlikely that Georges St. Pierre would return for a fight against Kamaru Usman. He has previously gone on record saying that the only fight he is interested in is against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nevertheless it is still an interesting matchup to think about, and wonder who would win.