You may not have given much thought to the idea that Justin Gaethje could fight Kamaru Usman at some point. However some recent training footage may give you a second look at what a fight between these two savages may look like.

When it was revealed that Usman would be facing off against Gilbert Burns, it was expected that there would be a bit of awkwardness between the two. This is due to the fact that the pair both train at American Top Team, but now they were facing off against each other. Therefore the welterweight champion opted to relocate his camp for this fight, training with esteemed coach Trevor Whitman in Colorado.

Kamaru Usman Gets A New Training Partner

Now it would seem that Justin Gaethje has landed in Colorado, and has found himself a new training partner. That man? Interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje. A post to Justin’s Instagram sees the two doing some sparring, that winds up with an intense round of the body shot challenge between them, until Gaethje drops and rolls away.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Gathje said in the post, which was later reposted Usman. “How much would you pay to watch this for a few rounds? Just two dudes having fun 😂”

For a clip that only lasts 11 seconds, there was a lot that happened there. First there was the exciting scramble, but of course the most interest part was Usman forcing Gathje to yield to his body shots. There is no telling how this means an actual fight would go obviously, but it still makes for interesting thought.

For now, Usman is set to fight Burns on July 11th, on the novel Fight Island. As for Gaethje, a date has not been officially revealed for his unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. However it is expected to take place in September.

Who do you think would win a fight between Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje?