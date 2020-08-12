Interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje will be facing Khabib Nurmagomedov this October. Ahead of the fight, he gave a grim prediction for how the fight will go.

The last few fights have seen Gaethje improve immensely as an overall fighter. His extremely aggressive and violent fighting style has become more patient, but still just as gritty. This has led him to earn a brutal and fairly one-sided win over Tony Ferguson, earning the interim strap in the process.

Justin Gaethje Will Take Khabib To A Zone Of Death

Justin Gaethje is now expecting to attempt to unify his lightweight title with undisputed champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. The bout goes down this October, and Justin has been training hard. In fact, speaking on the Believe You Me podcast, he explained in some dark terms what he plans to do to the Dageatani.

“We’re not wrestling anymore. There’s going to be a zone in front of me, it’s not very big,” Gaethje said. “It’s gonna be a zone of death, and I have to represent death every time he enters this zone. That’s what I’m the best at, creating carnage, creating car crashes. So my only goal when I go in there is to create as many car crashes as possible.”

People seem to think that Justin Gaethje poses the biggest threat to defeating Khabib Nurmagomedov, due to his background as an NCAA All-American wrestler. We will have to wait until UFC 254, on October 24th to find out if this Zone of Death will be enough to get the job done.