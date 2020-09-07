If you have ever seen UFC interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje fight, you will know that he has an iron chin. However he put that on display big time recently, when a wild training clip surfaced.

When Gathje first appeared on the UFC roster, he was thought of as a madman and a brawler. Despite having an NCAA wrestling background, he never seemed interested in trying to use it offensively, instead opting to keep fights standing and get into wild exchanges, leading him to more performance bonuses than UFC fights and an interim title. While much of this style is still evident, two back-to-back losses saw him reflecting on himself and come back a more strategic, yet equally as violent fight.

Justin Gaethje Takes A Facefull Of Shin

Despite losing those two fights in a row by TKO, Justin Gaethje has proven since then that his chin has not deteriorated in the slightest. However in case you were still uncertain, a recent clip emerged on Instagram of a training session with the interim lightweight champ. Here, he can be seen getting blasted to the face with a quick left head kick, yet continuing to walk forward like he was hit by a child.

Obviously this type of thing is never great in training, and you can see the sparring partner apologizing to Gaethje immediately. Nevertheless, when that switch step came and the leg went up, Justin ate the shin with a grin. He kept pushing forward with no signs of being rocked, proving to the world that his dome is solid as a rock.

Nobody wants to take big damage when they are preparing for the biggest fight of their life, like Justin Gaethje has coming at UFC 253. Regardless it is still absolutely insane to see him take a shot that cleanly and it not effect him.