Justin Gaethje Down To Step Up If Khabib Or Tony Get Hurt

Justin Gaethje Willing To Be On Standby For UFC 249

The fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson is thought to be cursed, with how many times it’s fallen through. However Justin Gaethje is going to be ready if that happens again.

Gaethje is on the cusp of a title shot at 155lb. In fact, under just about any other circumstance, he might be the one fighting for the belt next. However, at lightweight there is no arguing that Tony Ferguson is the rightful contender for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s title.

The only problem with that, is that this is the fifth time the bout has been scheduled. However both men have not lost in a ridiculous amount of time, which has made the fight even more interesting. So even though Justin Gaethje has worked his way into a top contender spot, there is unfinished business here.

Although, according to Luke Thomas, Gaethje may be willing to be a backup for the fight. With how many times this fight has fallen through, he would make sense as an emergency replacement. On the other hand, he says he would need some financial compensation to do so.

.@Justin_Gaethje tells me he isn't against the idea of being a substitute in the event Ferguson or Nurmagomedov falls out, but it's not his preference. Would need UFC to cover cost of a training camp. Still prefers to get winner of that bout. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 2, 2019

So even though Justin Gaethje is willing to step up at UFC 249, that is not his preference. That is understandable, considering both Khabib and Tony are tough outs, even with a full camp. Nevertheless, one can just hope it does not come to that, and April 18th arrives without a hitch.