It is not uncommon to think of blood and guts when you hear the name Justin Gaethje. Unfortunately he was on the receiving end of such an injury, and it went down during training.

When he won the interim lightweight title, Justin did so in dominant fashion. Save from a wild uppercut that dropped the human highlight reel, he faced little adversity in dispatching Tony Ferguson. It was something never seen before in an opponent of “El Cucuy.”

However it would appear that Justin Gaethje has taken more damage in a recent training session, than he did in that fight. A recent post to his Instagram story shows a nasty gash on his chin, that he apparently got from an accident headbutt in training. Just a heads up, this is not for the faint of heart.

Luckily Justin Gaethje Has Time to Heal

This is no doubt a pretty nasty cut that resulted in some stitching. However Justin will have plenty of time to heal before he takes his next fight. It was recently revealed that the UFC was targeting a September card for Gaethje to attempt to unify his title against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The last few fights have seen Justin Gaethje really take his career to the next level. He went from wild brawler to patient and technical striker, following back-to-back losses. Since then he has won four straight, all the while maintaining his same exciting style. This has made him quite the interesting matchup for the undefeated Khabib, provided he can avoid another nasty headbutt.

Who do you see winning the future fight between Gathje and Khabib this fall?