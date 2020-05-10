Pros React To Justin Gaethje Upset Tony Ferguson To Win Interim Title At UFC 249

Fighters React to Justin Gaethje Manhandles Tony Ferguson!

In tonight’s UFC 249 main headliner, Tony Ferguson faced off against Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title.

Previously Ferguson was slated to meet against current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18th. However, due to the global pandemic outbreak, Khabib was unable to travel to the USA due to travel restrictions. That led the promotion to seek out Justin Gaethje on short notice.

Justin Gaethje puts on an impressive show after beating out Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO stoppage and wins the interim UFC lightweight title. From early on, Gaethje landed powerful shots, but Ferguson kept going on like it was nothing. ‘El Cucuy’ also landed some meaningful shorts at the end of the second round that crushed Gaethje. In the third round, Gaethje landed left hooks as it seems Ferguson’s right eye started to shut. Ferguson kept busy with more shots, but Gaethje turns on more heat as ‘El Cucuy’ absorbed more powerful shots.

In the last two rounds, Gaethje remained more focused and wrecked Ferguson, referee seen enough and stopped the action.

Check out below pros reaction on Justin Gaethje’s TKO of Tony Ferguson:

I Told Everyone this was going to happen a month ago, they called me a hater — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 10, 2020

@Justin_Gaethje it was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Now that is cardio and lots of heart. ✊🏼@TonyFergusonXT #UFC249 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) May 10, 2020

Ferguson ate some big shots that round! I think the longer this goes the better for he will look. — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

I want smoke!!! Lets fucking go!!!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 10, 2020

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Somebody stop this shit — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

What a scrap! Justin making Ferguson look like Ferguson’s past opponents. The irony. Ferguson having some moments but needs to attack the body more like he normally does. #UFC249 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 10, 2020

Damn did Tony win it at buzzer? — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Geez these boys are hitting hard 😆 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 10, 2020

Gaethje 1-0 — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 10, 2020

Great round of action. — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

Tony’s walkout music is lowkey 🔥 got me poplocking on the couch — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) May 10, 2020

Gaethje is gonna do it — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 10, 2020

Let’s go @TonyFergusonXT I need to see you fight @TeamKhabib — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2020