Pros React To Justin Gaethje Upset Tony Ferguson To Win Interim Title At UFC 249

By
Alex Mendez
-
In tonight’s UFC 249 main headliner, Tony Ferguson faced off against Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC lightweight title.

Previously Ferguson was slated to meet against current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov on April 18th. However, due to the global pandemic outbreak, Khabib was unable to travel to the USA due to travel restrictions. That led the promotion to seek out Justin Gaethje on short notice.

Justin Gaethje puts on an impressive show after beating out Tony Ferguson via fifth-round TKO stoppage and wins the interim UFC lightweight title. From early on, Gaethje landed powerful shots, but Ferguson kept going on like it was nothing. ‘El Cucuy’ also landed some meaningful shorts at the end of the second round that crushed Gaethje. In the third round, Gaethje landed left hooks as it seems Ferguson’s right eye started to shut. Ferguson kept busy with more shots, but Gaethje turns on more heat as ‘El Cucuy’ absorbed more powerful shots.

In the last two rounds, Gaethje remained more focused and wrecked Ferguson, referee seen enough and stopped the action.

Check out below pros reaction on Justin Gaethje’s TKO of Tony Ferguson:

