Justin Gaethje: Tony Ferguson Will ‘Go To Sleep’ When I Hit Him

Justin Gaethje Confident He Will Get KO Against Tony Ferguson

Justin Gaethje is stepping up on short notice to face Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Despite the fact that he has basically no training camp, he is still confident that he will get the finish.

Gaethje is on a three fight winning streak, heading into his interim title fight at UFC 249. Not only that, but he was able to finish all three of those men, with the longest fight lasting just 4:18. This just adds to the already established fact that he is essentially the Lord of Violence.

Due to this, Justin Gaethje feels confident that he will be able to replicate those results against Tony Ferguson. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained that he is aware of how tough and durable Tony is. Nevertheless, he thinks he will able to get another finish.

“He thrives in dark places,” Gaethje said. “he doesn’t get tired, he’s got cardio for days, and I hit like a Mack truck. So when I hit him, he’ll go to sleep. I possess some of the best finishing skills on the UFC ROSTER. I’VE got legs, I’m gonna attack his body, I’m gonna attack his legs and whenever he’s worried about those, I’m going to punch him in the head and hopefully he goes to sleep. If not, he’s probably going to cut me up with some elbows, probably choke me out late in the fight, if I don’t put him to sleep. But again, I’m content with every single one of those scenarios as long as I get to go in there and I don’t disappoint myself and my family, that’s my only goal.”

It seems like win or lose, Justin Gaethje plans on making the Tony Ferguson fight exciting. Would you expect anything different?