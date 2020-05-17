UFC on ESPN 8 Results: Krzysztof Jotko Outpoints Eryk Anders En-Route To UD (Highlights)

Krzysztof Jotko was able to defend all five takedowns in way to a decision victory over Eryk Anders

Up next on the main card we have a fight between middleweights Eryk Anders (13-4-0) and Krzysztof Jotko (21-4-0).

Round 1:

First round begins and Jotko starts with a front kick. Anders throws a left cross leg kick combo that misses. Jotko lands a calf kick as Anders continues to circle. Jotko lands a good counter right hook. Jotko lands another inside leg kick and then goes for a spinning elbow. Anders avoids and clinches up against the fence. Jotko is able to separate.

Jotko lands a nice elbow and uppercut.

Anders lands a bif left hand and then shoots for a single leg. The two remain clinched up but Anders is able to take Jotko down for a brief second. Anders lands a couple shots as Jotko gets up and the two separate. Anders initiates the clinch again against the fence. Anders breaks clinch and lands a heavy left hand. Jotko lands a good right jab and leg kick. Jotko shoots for a takedown and the two are in the clinch again. Jotko is able to take him down, but Andres reverses. The two scramble and Anders lands a big left. Jotko lands a left of his own and the two clinch up as round one comes to an end.

Round 2:

Round two is underway and Anders instantly rushes in. Jotko lands a good cross. The two continue exchanging against the fence. Jotko goes for a spinning elbow that almost connects. Jotko lands a big left straight to the head. Anders clinches up again against the fence looking for the takedown. Jotko is able to break the clinch. Anders continues the pressure as he shoots in for another takedown. The two clinch up again against the fence and Anders lands a spinning elbow to the back.

Anders lands a good right hand and clinches up again.

The two continues fighting against the cage as Anders throws knees to the legs and body. Anders continues going for a takedown with under a minute remaining. The two continues fighting in the clinch as the second round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Last round is underway and Jotko lands a right jab. Jotko goes for a spinning back fist and Eryk clinches up again against the fence. Anders throws a nice knee to the body as he continues to fight for the takedown. The two separate and Jotko lands a nice inside elbow.

Jotko lands a nice jab.

Anders lands inside the pocket and Jotko lands another jab. Jotko shoots for a takedown that is well defended. Anders lands a big punch and continues to stalk. Jotko lands a nice straight left and Anders closes the distance against the fence again. Anders continues to look for a takedown. Jotko reverses and the two separate. Jotko lands a nice jab again. Anders closes the distance again againse the fence with under a minute to go. The two separate with and move to the center as the fight ends.

Official Result: Krzysztof Jotko defeats Eryk Anders via UD

(30-27,29-28,29-28)

