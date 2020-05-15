UFC on ESPN 8 Weigh-In’s: All Fights Make Weight, Urijah Faber Surprises On The Scale As Alternate

UFC on ESPN 8 Complete Weigh In Results

UFC on ESPN 8 will be the third show in a week tomorrow night, with a heavyweight main event that promises excitement. This is the results of Friday’s official weigh-in’s

This weekend marks the third straight event to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The UFC on ESPN 8 main event features the return of Walt Harris, who is taking on perennial heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem. Although this event is no UFC 249, it does feature some fights that appear exciting, and some pretty interesting names.

However the true extent of names that could be on this card was not known until the fighters took the scales to weigh-in Friday morning. It was here that Urijah Faber surprised fans by taking the scale, weighing in as an alternate if needed. Additionally, Marvin Vettori is serving as another alternate, after his bout was canceled.

This is the full results of the UFC on ESPN 8 weigh-in’s:

Main Card (ESPN+ 9pm ET/6pm PT)

Alistair Overeem (253.5lb) vs. Walt Harris (264.5lb)

Claudia Gadelha (115.5lb) vs. Angela Hill (115lb)

Edson Barboza (145.5lb) vs. Dan Ige (146lb)

Eryk Anders (186lb) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (185.5lb)

Marlon Vera (145.5lb) vs. Song Yadong (145.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN+, 6pm ET/3pm PT)

Miguel Baeza (170.5lb) vs. Matt Brown (171lb)

Anthony Hernandez (185.5lb) vs. Kevin Holland (182.5lb)

Giga Chikadze (145.5lb) vs. Irwin Rivera (TBA)

Darren Elkins (146lb) vs. Nate Landwehr (146lb)

Mara Romero Borella (125.5lb) vs. Cortney Casey (126lb)

Don’Tale Mayes (241lb) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (255lb)

Alternates

Marvin Vettori (203.5lb)

Urijah Faber (153.5lb)

Irwin Rivera is filling in on short notice, to take on Giga Chikadaze. The reason he has yet to weigh in, is because his participation in the event is dependant on the results of his health screenings. As for Faber, he was brought in as a potential replacement for his teammate Song Yadong, due to some visa issues that could potentially force him out.

Which fight at UFC on ESPN 8 are you looking forward to the most?