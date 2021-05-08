Joshua Fabia Claims Dana White, Sean Shelby Have Slept With Female Fighters

Joshua Fabia is taking his and Diego Sanchez’s feud with the UFC to the next level.

The pair have been in the headlines ever since Sanchez was released by the promotion just days before his fight with Donald Cerrone after Fabia requested for Sanchez’s medical records.

Sanchez has since gone on to claim he fears for his life as he and Fabia battle a billion dollar company while they are also doing their best to turn everyone to their side.

Fabia, in particular, is doing this by releasing a number of videos through Sanchez’s account, but his latest revelation might just be enough to really anger the UFC brass.

Fabia: Lots Of Dirty Ridiculousness In UFC Top Brass

In an interview with John Gibson, while discussing the business model of the UFC, Fabia’s attention then turned to alleged behavior from UFC president Dana White and matchmaker Sean Shelby.

“Why is nobody talking about, that the reckoning happened, and somehow Dana White gets to f*ck fighters?” Fabia said. “How many female fighters has he had sex with? How many female fighters has Sean Shelby had sex with? This is the truth, man.” “And so, let’s just get real. There’s a lot of dirty ridiculousness, and if you don’t want to clean it up and address it and do this, yeah, man — I do have to show videos. I do have to show things because nobody else has recorded anything. Nobody else has protected themselves. Nobody else protected their fighter.”

It’s definitely a big claim from Fabia and there’s no doubt that White will have a heated response if he’s made aware of them in the near future.

You can watch the full interview below: