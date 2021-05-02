Michael Bisping Can’t Stand “Manipulative Little Prick” Joshua Fabia for UFC Release of Diego Sanchez

Michael Bisping isn’t a fan of Joshua Fabia. The entire MMA community has slowly but indeed began to speak out against the School of Awareness “guru” who seems to be manipulating Diego Sanchez. Bisping is the latest, who had some choice and colorful language for Diego’s coach.

UFC Cuts Diego Sanchez

MiddleEasy initially reported the rumor of Sanchez being cut by the UFC. Hours later, Sanchez himself took to social media to post that he was free from the UFC. He tagged promotions such as Bellator, One Championship, and Bare Knuckle FC to let them know that he was available for hire.

UFC President Dana White spoke about cutting Sanchez and verified MiddleEasy’s sources that his coach/mentor/manager Joshua Fabia was the catalyst for the decision.

“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him. You saw the video of him chasing guys in the octagon with a knife. How f*cking nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the (fighter-broadcaster) production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego,” said Dana.

Bisping Speaks on Joshua Fabia

Now, UFC veteran and former champion Michael Bisping share the same concern for Diego in regards to Fabia. In a recent Twitter post, “The Count” shared his concerns about Fabia’s ability to manipulate.

He’s an absolute legend of the game. I have the upmost respect. But I can’t stand to see this manipulative little prick meddling in Diego’s affairs and ultimately costing him his position in the company. Playing games with medical clearance. An utter fool. https://t.co/RrNlzLyqn0 — michael (@bisping) April 30, 2021

“Hopefully Joshua Fabia will look back on this with deep shame and regret one day. What a toxic little s**t. And I don’t even know the guy. Sorry, Diego, I know that’s your boy but you gotta get rid of him,” said Bisping. “He’s (Diego) an absolute legend of the game. I have the upmost respect. But I can’t stand to see this manipulative little prick meddling in Diego’s affairs and ultimately costing him his position in the company. Playing games with medical clearance. An utter fool.”

As time continues to pass, more and more members of the MMA community speak out against Fabia. As we continue to gather more information, we’ll be sure to report our findings on Fabia’s continued toxic behaviors.