Jorge Masvidal Calls For Rematch With Kamaru Usman: ‘Full Camp, I Take Your Head’

The BMF champ himself, Jorge Masvidal took the fight with welterweight king Kamaru Usman on super short notice last year. However he promises that with a full camp, things would go very differently in a rematch.

This weekend, Usman will be looking to defend his title against Gilbert Burns, in a fight that was supposed to take place last July. However when Burns tested positive for COVID-19, Masvidal stepped up to take the fight on just over a week’s notice.

In the end, while Jorge had his moments, it was a fairly one-sided and decisive win for the champ. It ended up with the fight largely taking place against the fence, with Kamaru controlling position for the majority of 25 minutes.

Jorge Masvidal Calls For The Rematch

Usman and Burns are set to finally square up, at UFC 258 this weekend. Ahead of the fight, Jorge Masvidal decided to shoot his shot with the welterweight champion.

Taking to Twitter, Gamebred reminded Usman that he was able to break his nose on short notice. He says that a slightly longer prep time would let him take the belt, and that a full camp would be even more destructive.

“I took your nose on 6 days. 3 weeks I take the belt. Full camp I take your head“

Now to be clear, anything can happen inside the confines of a mixed martial arts fight. That said, it was a pretty one-sided affair between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman that showed a serious skills differential, especially when it comes to the grappling positions.

Obviously Jorge has proven knockout power, which can always be the equalizer in a fight. Yet either way, the best way for him to get another crack at Usman would probably be by fighting someone else first, and getting another win.