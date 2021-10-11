Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards Is A Lock For UFC 269

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards are finally set to collide.

Ariel Helwani reports that Masvidal vs. Edwards is set to take place on Dec. 11. The date falls on the final UFC PPV of 2021. It’ll be featured on the UFC 269 card, which will also feature a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. A flyweight title trilogy between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will also be held on the card.

Updating this item from earlier: Leon Edwards x Jorge Masvidal is all but finalized for 12/11, sources say. Three-round fight. Finally: https://t.co/5VPIHnuS4e — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 11, 2021

The History Between Jorge Masvidal & Leon Edwards

There is no love lost between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. Back in March 2019, the two competed on the same UFC card in London. Both men emerged victorious in their bouts. While Masvidal was being interviewed backstage, he had an encounter with Edwards. “Gamebred” approached “Rocky” and punched him in the face, causing a cut under his eye.

Since that incident, the two have traded barbs over the past couple of years. Masvidal has claimed that Edwards turned down several fights with him. Edwards said that he and Masvidal were bound to fight whether it’s inside the Octagon or on the street.

As Helwani mentioned in his report, this one will be a three-rounder. While it’s unfortunate that we won’t get five rounds, UFC 269 will likely feature three title fights. The main event is expected to be a UFC Lightweight Title clash between champion Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.