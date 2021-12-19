Jorge Masvidal Calls ‘Bulls**t’ On Jake Paul’s Worth: ‘You Can’t F*cking Afford Me’

Almost everybody is begging for a potential money fight with Jake Paul, but not Jorge Masvidal.

In Attendance

The UFC superstar is fine with where he’s at right now. Masvidal would attend Paul’s last fight in Tampa, Florida on Saturday. But, he didn’t stay for long as he exited the arena before Tyron Woodley was knocked out in round 6.

Providing a highlight-reel finish of a former UFC Champion, Jake Paul would call out two big names that were in attendance earlier. ‘The Problem Child’ would call out UFC welterweight stars Masvidal and Nate Diaz following his massive win in the main event.

The duo were nowhere to be seen as Paul promoted himself even further on the microphone. Paul would take some shots at the UFC fighters. Masvidal wouldn’t hear Paul’s trash talk from inside the arena, but the influencer’s words would find him on social media.

‘Paul Can’t Afford Masvidal’

Masvidal, who was apparently bored later that night, would formulate a response for Paul.

Fuck I’m utterly bored pic.twitter.com/VetvSPYh9a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 19, 2021

Let’s just say the Cuban didn’t roll with what Paul said…

“Now to address that little b*tch [Jake Paul], that f*cker,” Masvidal said. “Listen man, you can’t f*cking afford me. Me and the other names that you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know what you pay. You talk a big game.” “You say $50 million here, $100 million there, but bullsh*t. If that was the case, [Floyd] Mayweather would have took the f*cking fight with your b*tch ass, but he hasn’t because you don’t generate that type of revenue.”

Masvidal claims Paul doesn’t make as much as what is advertised through his lifestyle. Under the social media posts, ‘Street Jesus’ believes Paul isn’t as much as a ‘high-roller’ as everybody thinks. Paul may have gotten Woodley and Ben Askren paid a bunch of money, but Masvidal doesn’t think he’s worth his time.

“You’re giving out free tickets. You’ve got street teams giving out free tickets. Who the f*ck are you selling dreams to? You can’t afford me to come over [to boxing].”

Money Matters

After his 2019 ‘resurrection’, Masvidal’s spot as a superstar would boost his paychecks up and up. ‘Gamebred’ made some major bread in his last two fights against Kamaru Usman. Before then, he would complain about not getting paid enough by the UFC. Those comments are no more for the Cuban.

Jorge Masvidal may be coming off two losses to the current welterweight champion but he knows his worth inside the Octagon and a fight with Paul doesn’t make sense or enough ‘cents’ for Masvidal to accept the proposal.