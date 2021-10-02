Jon Jones Shares Video With Fiancee Following Arrest: ‘I’ll stay with you’

Jon Jones has had a rocky road when dealing with the law.

Honor To Dishonor

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion couldn’t handle himself for more than 12 hours when in ‘Sin City’. Jones had been invited to Las Vegas to accept a UFC Hall of Fame award for his legendary 2013 fight against Alexander Gustaffson.

A few hours after being granted the honor, Jones would accept the dishonor that came with being arrested by the police.

The charges against ‘Bones’ would be misdemeanor battery domestic violence and also injuring and tampering with a vehicle.

Jones had allegedly pulled his wife’s hair and headbutted a police car. He was apprehended by the LVPD on the morning of September 24th. Audio of the event has also surfaced, making matters worse.

Following the arrest, it was learned that Jones posted bail and will likely be returning to court on October 26th of this month.

Family Matters

Despite the action, it looks like things have gotten better between Jones and his fiancee.

A week after the event, Jones would post a video with his fiancée Jessie Moses on his Instagram. The two would kiss and smile at the camera.

“And I’ll stay with you,” the video read. “Oh I will stay with you through the ups and the downs.”

Jones has had a constant battle with the law, being arrested multiple times since defending his UFC title. After this latest incident, Jones has vowed to never consume alcohol again and will work harder to better himself.

