Jon Jones Deflects Accountability for Latest Domestic Violence Arrest: “Now is the time to work harder than ever.”

After multiple run-ins with the law, Jon Jones is stating that he will never consume alcohol again. The news comes one day after Jones was arrested for misdemeanor battery, domestic violence, and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Jones Arrested

Jones has had multiple issues with both the United States Anti-Doping Agency and the police in the past. Within the past six years, Jones has been arrested for aggravated DWI, negligent use of a firearm, possession of an open container, failure to provide proof of insurance, misdemeanor battery, domestic violence, and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

Jones was arrested one day after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame’s “Fight Wing.” Jones was established as a collective with Alexander Gustafsson for their legendary fight back at UFC 165 in 2013. However, hours later, Jones found himself in trouble with the law.

This time reports shared that Jones physically abused his fiance Jessie Moses. Moses revealed details of the incident. Moses told police that Jones “touched the back of my head and pulled my hair a little bit, but he did not hit me or anything.” However, she also inquired how long Jones would remain in their custody and was seemingly scared of his return.

Jones Speaks on Arrest

Instead of addressing the altercation head-on, Jones took to social media to say he would never consume alcohol again. By those words, we’re assuming that his liquor consumption led to him spiraling out of control.

Jon Jones just posted this on his IG story pic.twitter.com/pOqdWKuWsD — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) September 29, 2021

“I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can’t handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever. Now is the time to work harder than ever. Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life. What the devil means for bad, God means for good. Get right back on my horse,” wrote Jones.

The post represented the first statement that Jones has issued since the crime was documented. However, Jon has yet to address the issues directly.