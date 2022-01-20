Rashad Evans On Jon Jones: “Five Grams Of Mushrooms Will Set Jon Free”

Jon Jones promises to change.

It wouldn’t be the first time for the longtime UFC light heavyweight kingpin, but he’s trying. The latest reassessment in Jones’ life would come after an arrest last September in Las Vegas.

Getting Better

Jones was faced with misdemeanor domestic violence charges, but would ultimately be dismissed through a plea deal in December. Since then, ‘Bones’ looks to have sobered up, spent more time with family and has even found a new team to train with.

Jones might be far from perfect, but that is what makes him human.

Rashad Evans, a former rival and teammate of Jones, has seen ‘the good, the bad and the ugly’ when it comes to ‘Jonny Bones’. The fellow UFC champ sees that Jones is trying to get his life together. From social media, the journey looks to be a good one so far, but we’ve seen Jones trip up various times throughout his career.

Evans ‘Prescribes’ Jones A Drug

It wouldn’t be the first time Jones has tried to make changes for the better in his life. And from Evans has seen through the years, it might not be the last. ‘Suga’ believes there are some things that will make life sweeter for JJ, which oddly enough is drugs.

“I think the problem is also is the fact that we’re putting this on [Jones], who does he have around him?” Evans said on the PBD Podcast. “At the end of the day, it has to come from [the heart]. I might be a hippie for saying this, but I think five grams of mushrooms will set Jon free.”

The hosts and guests of the podcast would erupt in laughter.

“I’ll tell you what, it’d be a lot better for his career than five grams of the white stuff [cocaine], that’s for sure.” a co-host replied to Evans.

How Mushrooms Would Help Jones

After having a laugh, they’d get serious again, asking Evans what psychedelics would do for ‘Bones’. Evans believes it would help Jones find himself.

“If he did the toad which is five MEO DMT, not the regular stuff. That right there would show him something, because it’s a totally different experience. But at the same time, you’re almost reborn at that moment. It’s a medicine that just completely just changes everything that you even know as reality and even yourself. “So I think he needs something powerful like that because what he’s searching for, he may not even know anymore. He just may be feeling that something is not right and he’s trying to chase it.”

What Makes Jones So Special

Say what you want about Jon Jones as a person, but you can’t deny his greatness inside the Octagon. The UFC superstar became the youngest champ in the promotion’s history at 23 and beat some great names in his multiple title reigns.

Nobody has really been able to beat him, with his only loss coming by disqualification. What makes him so great? Evans, who spent countless rounds with Jones, has a good idea why.

“Jon Jones was something special when he was peaking. To fight how Jon Jones was fighting and back then, it was ridiculous. He was so creative inside the Octagon. He had no fear. When you don’t have that fear and you have that creativity, you looking at somebody’s who absolutely dynamic— his athleticism, his range and everything he had.”

Evans Thinks Jones Is The GOAT

With high praise for his former foe, he’d rank Jones in his top 5 when it came to the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation.

“I would say Jon Jones is #1.” Evans added. “#2 Khabib, #3 GSP, #4 Kamaru Usman and I’ll say #5 Anderson Silva.”

Do You Agree With Rashad Evans?