Jon Jones Claims He Is 60 Days Sober, Following Las Vegas Arrest

Jon Jones is making more strides to better himself.

This wouldn’t be the first time the former UFC Champion has made promises to push his problems aside. But, it looks like things are starting to finally shape up for ‘Bones’.

When In Vegas…

While Jones has an incredible legacy inside the UFC, he also has a tough history with the law. Jones’ criminal record would continue to blemish shortly after being inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame. Hours after getting recognized for his legendary 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson, he would be arrested in Las Vegas.

The run-in with the law would come for alleged domestic violence to his wife and also for headbutting a police car. Jones has denied hitting his long-time fiancee Jessie Moses, but he has pledged to stop drinking alcohol for good.

Staying Off The Sauce

2 months after the incident, Jones is celebrating a milestone for his sobriety. Jones claims he has reached 60 days of being sober. He also took some time to reflect on what happened in Las Vegas and his mindset since then.

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” My family, my life, my career could’ve been over after what happened in Las Vegas. But God had other plans for me. 60 days sober and counting — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 21, 2021

Sober-Minded

Jones is fully aware his MMA career could have ended on that fateful night in October. Lightweight Luis Pena was cut from the UFC following a domestic battery case around the same time.

Still a part of the promotion’s roster, Jones has left his home gym of Jackson-Wink to work with other people. He has been seen training at an affiliate gym of Greg Jackson’s as well as Fight Ready in Arizona, the home of Henry Cejudo.

Jon Jones looks to stay focused on not only staying sober but also in getting better each and every day.