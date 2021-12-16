Jon Jones Sees Domestic Violence Charge Dismissed Following Plea Deal

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has been freed from a domestic violence charge.

A troubling scene had been reported on Sept. 24. Jones had been in Las Vegas to accept his UFC Hall of Fame induction in the Fight Wing for his 2013 classic with Alexander Gustafsson. He also spoke to media members about his return plans.

Things went awry as Jones was arrested just hours after the Hall of Fame ceremony. He was facing charges of misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle.

A police report revealed that Jones allegedly headbutted a cop car. The report also alleged that Jones pulled his fiancee’s hair and that she was seen with blood on her nose and mouth.

Jon Jones’ Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

TMZ Sports is reporting that Jon Jones has reached a plea deal with prosecutors. As a result, the domestic violence charge has been dropped.

As part of the plea deal, Jones has agreed to stay out of trouble and partake in anger management counseling. He is also required to pay restitution to the victim.

Jones has vowed to refrain from consuming alcohol. He claims to be sober ever since the incident occurred. Now that the charge has been dropped, it’s hard to imagine the UFC will punish “Bones.”

UFC President Dana White told media members that Jones simply can’t be trusted in Las Vegas. The UFC boss feels Jones gets carried away more often than not in “Sin City.” White initially thought Jones would be fine since he was with his family.