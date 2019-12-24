Jon Jones Hands Out Coats To The Needy On Christmas

Jon Jones Does Good Work For The Holidays

Jon Jones is in the headlines, and it’s for something positive? That might just be a Christmas miracle.

The holiday season is generally a positive time of year for many, but for others it can be quite difficult. This is an area that Jones felt like he could be of assistance with. The light heavyweight champion decided to help out those less fortunate than he, ahead of the Christmas holiday.

In a post to his Twitter, Jones revealed that he wanted to give back to his community in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Therefore, he handed out winter coats and lunches to those in need. This came after he gave a ton of Christmas presents away as well.

https://twitter.com/JonnyBones/status/1208918885992284161?s=20

In the picture, Jones is leaving the Burlington Coat Factory outlet store with a U-Haul filled with coats. At the time of writing, he has already passed out those coats. However, he shared some pictures of that heartwarming moment, too.

View this post on Instagram

It’s a blessing to give, spread love.

A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on

 

“It’s a blessing to give, spread love.”

It is nice to see a Jon Jones situation that does not involve controversy. He has had a rough time over the last few years, dealing with legal issues, tax problems, and PED failures. As a result, there has been a long line of negative press about the champ, so this is a pleasant change of pace.

Currently, Jones is expected to face Dominick Reyes on February 8th, at UFC 247. Of course, that gives him plenty of time to enjoy the holidays.

