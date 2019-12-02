Jon Jones Blasts Critics Of Drug Test Failures, Following USADA Rule Change

Jon Jones Slams People Who Have Called Him A Cheater

Jon Jones has had more than one run-in with the folks over at USADA. Now that they have made some rule changes, Jon has some harsh words for those who doubted his innocence.

Jones was one of the main factors that resulted in USADA making recent changes to their policies. In addition to Nate Diaz, the two were the most high profile cases of what appears to be errors in USADA’s methods. Both men popped for trace amounts of different substances, amounts that are considered to be too small for performance enhancement.

As a result, USADA has now created thresholds for eight substances, including those that Jones and Diaz tested for. These substances have been proven to show up through various unintentional ways; from eating meat, to tainted supplements, and more. Therefore, if someone tests positive within this threshold, while they will be scrutinized, they will not be subject to suspensions.

This is a rule change that made Jon Jones feel pretty vindicated, to say the least. In a post to Instagram, Jon shares a quote of USADA CEO Travis Tygart explaining how “Bones” was the start of these changes. This is what Tygart had to say:

“Jon Jones was a moment where we all sat down and said, ‘We need to take a look at what the science is, as it pertains to the prohibited list.’ And I want to give Jon some credit because he took criticism like no one else has during that case, but everything that occurred in that case turned out to be true and helped result in where the policy is today”

Then, Jones added his own thoughts on the situation.

“With not one but two biological brothers being Super Bowl champions, could it be possible that maybe I’m just a God Gifted artist with a solid work ethic!?”

There is virtually no doubt that Jon Jones is a “God gifted” athlete. However, there have been times when his work ethic has been in question. Add that to the fact that there is a whole other unrelated drug test failure on his record, and there is still some questions. Nevertheless, it is good to USADA at least making an attempt to fix a broken system.