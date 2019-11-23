Breaking: Jon Jones Defends 205-Pound Belt Versus Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones Meets Dominick Reyes On February 8th, 2020 In Texas

After his razor-close decision win over Thiago Santos, there were a few potential choices for Jon Jones. But his next rival will definitively be Dominick Reyes. The two will fight on February 8, in Toyota Center, Houston, Texas.

Brett Okamoto from ESPN officially confirmed the news.

Bones is back to defend against the undefeated Devastator in H-Town (via @bokamotoESPN)

Jon Jones (25-1,1 NC) is one of the most dominant fighters in the history of UFC, with only one loss in his whole MMA career (Matt Hammil, disqualification, 12-6 elbows). He has never been knocked out. Before Thiago Santos, Jones dominated Anthony Smith for a dominant decision victory and stopped Alexander Gustafsson via third-round TKO.

Dominick Reyes (12-0) is an undefeated prospect who turned the lights out on Chris Weidman at his light heavyweight debut. Prior to “The All-American”, “The Devastator” outlasted Ilir Latifi and Ovince Saint-Preux.

This is a very promising fight. Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen!