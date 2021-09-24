Jon Jones Says He’s ‘Always The Champion,’ But Wants Heavyweight Title

Jon Jones has been hard at work to bulk up big time for his move to heavyweight. When that time finally comes for him to make his debut in this division, he says he is after the belt, a big payday, and basically nothing else.

Jones has been gunning for a heavyweight move for over a year now, with most recent indications being that he plans to bulk all the way to 275lb before stepping in the Octagon again. Throughout this entire time away, he has been hitting the weight room like crazy.

Speaking with media at a recent event, Jon gave an update on the situation with his return the Octagon. Confirming reports from his manager, the former light heavyweight champion says he is looking to face the winner of the title fight between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane in the second quarter of next year, and he is hoping that it will be Francis that he fights.

“I will admit Francis is a bigger one when it comes to the financial side, but it’s all good. I want the belt, really. I want the belt, I want big money,” Jones said. “I think it would be a really exciting fight, for sure. Personally, I feel like I’ve fought guys that are a lot tougher, a lot more skilled and versatile, and better conditioned. But as far as just excitement for the fans, the general public? Yeah, that’s going to be a big fight. Whether it’s Francis or Ciryl, whoever it may be, I just want to be a champion again. Well, heavyweight champion. I’m always the champion, but I just want to be the heavyweight champion.”

Jon Jones Is Open To Stipe Miocic Too

While Jon Jones is primarily focused on the title fight, this is not the only thing he would choose. He is also down tod fight the former champ, Stipe Miocic, who has not competed since losing to Francis Ngannou, and is considered the heavyweight GOAT.

Of course, he knows that fighting for the belt is the bigger option, both financially and commercially. However he says he is open to offers to take on the man that is considered the greatest heavyweight of all time.

“I’m open to the idea. I’ve fought for so many years at this point, I’m looking to make as much as money as I can, if I’m being honest. I fight for legacy and I do know that beating Stipe Miocic will be huge for my legacy,” Jones said. “Right now, he doesn’t have the belt and he’s not the most famous heavyweight. I’m looking to just get mainstream America excited about MMA and the heavyweight division.”

How do you think Jon Jones will do when he finally makes the move to heavyweight? Would you rather see him fight straight for the title, or face Stipe Miocic first?