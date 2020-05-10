UFC 249 Results: Francis Ngannou Knocksout Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Highlights & Reaction)

Francis Ngannou Annihilates Jairzinho Rozenstruik In Round 1

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. An intriguing main card bout which includes a dangerous Francis Ngannou will clash Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout. “The Predator” (14-3) lost his title fight back in 2018 against Stipe Miocic but currently on a three-fight winning streak. Rozenstruik (10-0) has nine knockouts in his 10 career victories.

Here are the official UFC 249 results after round 1:

All Ngannou needed was 20 seconds! Francis“The Predator” Ngannou fired several shots and knockout the Jairzinho Rozenstruik on the UFC 249 in 20 seconds… Ngannou has proven no one can hit harder then him in the MMA today. That’s his 4th straight 1st-round finish in a row. He’s terrifying scary.

UFC 249 Results: Francis Ngannou knocks outs Jairzinho Rozenstruik 20 seconds into the first round

Check the Highlights below:

"I knew that he didn't know what he's doing. He's not ready…" There aren't many who are ready for THAT 😳 @francis_ngannou #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/n9JSu73GrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 10, 2020

Pros reaction at Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 Man — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) May 10, 2020

Mike Tyson vs NGannou! Book it — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Holy shit!!! 👀👀👀 — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) May 10, 2020

HOLY SHIT!!!!!!! HOLY SHIT!!!! HOLY SHIT!!!!! — michael (@bisping) May 10, 2020

If Ngannou loses tonight I want my rematch right away. @ufc @danawhite — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) May 10, 2020

Yo Ngannou looks huge!!! #UFC249 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 10, 2020

This fight is either gonna be very violent or boring is shit. — Fight Island (@Benaskren) May 10, 2020

Well, I believe I’m gonna have to wait.

But not for long believe — Junior Dos Santos 🅾️➕ (@junior_cigano) May 10, 2020