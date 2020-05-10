UFC 249 Results: Francis Ngannou Knocksout Jairzinho Rozenstruik (Highlights & Reaction)

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou Annihilates Jairzinho Rozenstruik In Round 1

UFC 249 PPV MMA event is happening now (Sat., May 9) inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. An intriguing main card bout which includes a dangerous Francis Ngannou will clash Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a heavyweight bout. “The Predator” (14-3) lost his title fight back in 2018 against Stipe Miocic but currently on a three-fight winning streak. Rozenstruik (10-0) has nine knockouts in his 10 career victories.

Here are the official UFC 249 results after round 1:

All Ngannou needed was 20 seconds! Francis“The Predator” Ngannou fired several shots and knockout the Jairzinho Rozenstruik on the UFC 249 in 20 seconds… Ngannou has proven no one can hit harder then him in the MMA today. That’s his 4th straight 1st-round finish in a row. He’s terrifying scary.

UFC 249 Results: Francis Ngannou knocks outs Jairzinho Rozenstruik 20 seconds into the first round

Check the Highlights below:

Pros reaction at Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

