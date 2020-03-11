Anthony Johnson Wants To Enter USADA Pool Next Month, Plans On ‘Catching A Lot Of Bodies’ In UFC Return

Anthony Johnson Gives Update On UFC Return

Anthony Johnson has been plotting a return to the UFC for some time. Now he gives an update on those plans, and when we may see him in the Octagon again.

Johnson is one of the scariest punchers in MMA history. When he stepped away from the sport in 2017, he was on an absolute tear through the light heavyweight division. The only person he faced at 205lb, that he was unable to knock out, was Daniel Cormier.

However, “Rumble” Johnson has talking about making a return to fighting, after having tried his hand in the bodybuilding world, as well as the marijuana business. The only thing he has yet to reveal is a date for this expected return. Speaking with media at a recent press event, Anthony revealed that, while a date to return is not set yet, he anticipates starting his required six months of being in the USADA drug testing pool, very soon.

“Everything is going smooth,” Johnson said. “No date set, yet. I just plan on catching a lot of bodies when I come back, that’s all I know. It don’t matter if it’s heavyweight or light heavyweight! I’ll knock them all out, It don’t matter.”

If he were to enter the USADA Pool next month, he would be eligible to return in September. As for what division he will compete in, a 235lb Johnston says that he is keeping his options open. He is looking for a big fight, whether it’s Stipe Miocic at heavyweight, or the only fight at light heavyweight that alluded him, Jon Jones.

Regardless of the weight class, it will be exciting to see Anthony Johnson making his return to the UFC. Seeing him fight would certainly be a great way to close out the year.