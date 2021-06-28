Bellator Vet Joe Schilling KOs Civilian In Bar Fight (VIDEO)

Former Bellator fighter and kickboxing legend Joe Schilling has had more than a few knockouts in competition. However a video recently emerged that sees him knocking someone out in a bar instead.

Schilling is a longtime combat sports veteran, competing in kickboxing and MMA. Most of his MMA fights have taken place under the Bellator banner, where he faced off against Rafael Carvalho and Melvin Manhoef, to name a few, before being released from he promotion with a 4-6 record in MMA.

That said, the most recent fight that Joe found himself in did not take place in a cage, or even outside his gym, instead going down inside of a bar. Video has been uploaded to Instagram, which sees Joe in a bar, knocking out a civilian with a few quick punches.

Now the exact circumstances of the altercation are unclear, as the original video that Schilling posted was taken down by Instagram. However judging by the video, it looks like Joe tried to walk past this man who seemed rather intoxicated, but the man bumped into Joe.

Joe tries to just push past the guy without saying anything, but it seems that the bar patron says something to the kickboxing world champion. So Joe confronts him, and fires two quick shots to the face, which puts the man out cold on the ground.

“Self defense is apparently not what this country is about anymore 🤷🏻‍♂️ dont trip I got the video love you guys thanks for the concern and support during my life threatening experience,” Shilling wrote after the video was taken down from his Instagram. “Big shout out to @theyardmuaythai for preparing me for this life threatening situation”

With the information that is currently available, it is unclear what exactly went down between this man, and Joe “Stitch ’em Up” Schilling. Joe is claiming that it was self defense, and that the man was being racist in some way, but it is unclear what his grounds are for this conclusion.

This video has received mixed reactions from the MMA community, with many saying it was uncalled for. Either way, it seems like a bad idea to mess with someone with a shirt on that literally says “Ring. Cage. Parking lot.” Maybe he should add “Bar.” to that shirt too.