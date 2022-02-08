Former UFC Champ Rashad Evans Says Joe Rogan Is Not Racist, Despite N-Word Usage

A former UFC light heavyweight champion comes to the aid of Joe Rogan, saying he is not racist. It would be no other than Rashad Evans.

UFC commentator Rogan has been under fire for the past few months due to his guests and views on COVID. Last week a compilation video came out on social media with Rogan using the ‘n-word’. Many people slammed him for it. In contrast, many fighters, comics, and celebrities came to his defense.

Evans stands with Rogan

Evans, an African-American fighter is is the latest personality to stand with Rogan.

In an interview with TMZ, he explained why.

“It’s a very tough problem you know, that compilation of the n-word, it’s really hard to go against that. But I know Joe, and I know the kind of person that Joe is. Joe has never gave me any kind of feeling or any indication that he’s racist,” Evans told TMZ. “I just think people make some off-color remarks sometimes, and if you’re a comedian you do that quite a bit and you get comfortable doing that. I just feel that- not to excuse any of it, but at the same time, when you go back that far I’m sure there could be a compilation of unfavorable things that a lot of people have said that can come back and bite them.”

As for what the UFC should do with Rogan, Evans thinks his old promotion should stand by Rogan, just like Spotify has.

“I think they should stand by Joe Rogan. I don’t think those allegations and the compilation, I don’t think that speaks to who Joe Rogan is now. I feel like in some respect, you know, people, they give certain people a pass. Our president is one who they gave a pass to. “There are many things that I have heard that sounded racist and I’ve heard him use the n-word in context how Joe used it. So, that’s completely overlooked and he is considered to be the savior of people of color but all of his past racism was overlooked. People can change, and I’m not saying he is racist, but people can change and people do change. I just don’t think Joe Rogan is that person. I don’t think he is that racist person.”

Evans got back into the win column at Eagle FC 44 and snapped his five-fight winning streak, coming out of retirement in the process.